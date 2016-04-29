Day 29 Your Words Devotion

READ Matthew 14:22-33

Reading the passage about Jesus walking on the water and then Peter following him can help you determine whether you are an optimist or a pessimist! If your attitude towards Peter is, ‘Wow, what a brave guy to step out of the boat and actually walk on water for a few steps!’ then you have a healthy optimistic streak in you. However, if you are thinking, ‘Peter, what a numbskull – he takes a few steps on the water, sees the wind, get afraid and sinks!’ then you have a dangerous pessimistic slant!



Fishermen in Biblical times would have been well used to sudden storms but what they wouldn’t have been used to was seeing a figure walking out on the waves towards them. No wonder their reaction was to assume that they were encountering a ghost. Jesus’ words bring comfort to us in whatever and wherever we find ourselves:



Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.

– Matthew 14:27



Sometimes we just need the encouragement and comfort that Jesus is with us, that we need not fear, and that because He lives in us, we can rest upon a supernatural strength of spirit that otherwise we just wouldn’t be able to summon.



Peter’s willingness to step out of the boat is actually a good picture of how so many of us are. We are willing to follow Jesus, but sometimes succumb to the things around us that can cause us to take our eyes off Jesus. Yet even when Peter stumbled and might have drowned, the hand of Jesus was there to reach out and rescue him. The disciples, who have been watching this little episode from the comparative safety of the boat, have only one possible response:



Then those who were in the boat worshiped him, saying, ‘Truly, you are the Son of God.’

– Matthew 14:33

Prayer:



Once again, Jesus, I acknowledge that you are the Son of God, the Lord of all, my Savior and Comforter. I offer you my worship and my praise. As I continue to take steps of faith in following you, I ask that you would help me keep my eyes fixed on you, and that you would give me the strength to keep on keeping on.

Amen.

Written by Nigel James, Third Day Road Pastor