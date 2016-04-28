Day 28 Your Words Devotion

READ Mark 4:35-41

Mac Powell gives us today’s introduction to the song “The One I Love:”



“I hope when you hear the words of the song, you pretty quickly think of Peter stepping out of the boat and walking towards Jesus, or of the disciples in the boat in a storm when Jesus is asleep… obviously those stories from the Bible are an inspiration behind the song, but I hope you also think about yourself because I believe it’s as if this song is an encouraging word from the Lord to each of us.”



Just like the disciples in the boat in the middle of that storm, it’s sometimes easy for us to be in challenging circumstances and forget that Jesus is right there with us. The howling winds and crashing waves of life might make it hard to put our faith and trust in our Savior, but Jesus is Lord and can calm life’s storms at an instant. Even if He doesn’t do that, He can ride out the storm at our side because He has promised never to leave us.



In the midst of a stormy sea, Jesus was able to find rest and bring peace, and He’s able to bring those qualities to us however difficult our storm might be. Just at the right moment, Jesus spoke powerful words:



He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, ‘Peace! Be still!’

Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.

– Mark 4:39



If your life is surrounded by a storm today then refuse to let fear be your predominant response. Instead, trust your Savior and Lord. Allow him to speak words of peace and stillness over your life. Be assured even if you have begun to doubt He is there, Jesus is in your boat!

Prayer:



Jesus, my Lord, my Savior,

Help me move away from fear and grow more faith, especially in stormy situations. I willingly receive your words of peace and stillness over my life and my circumstances right now. I thank you for your constant, abiding, loving and caring presence in my life.

Amen.

Written by Nigel James, Third Day Road Pastor