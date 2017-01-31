1

Spirit Song at Kings Island

June 22, 2017 to June 24, 2017

  • June 22, 2017
  • June 23, 2017
  • June 24, 2017

spiritsongfest.com/

Event Address

6300 KINGS ISLAND DRIVE, KINGS ISLAND, OHIO 45034

Spirit Song at Kings Island – June 22, 23, 24

Artists:

  • Thursday 6/22 = Skillet, Sidewalk Prophets, Mac Powell, Hollyn
  • Friday 6/23 = Chris Tomlin, Crowder, Thousand Foot Krutch, We Are Messengers
  • Saturday 6/24 = TobyMac, Rend Collective, Tedashi, Ryan Stevenson
  • Emcee = Bone Hampton

Get all the details at spiritsongfest.com!

    I just love going to spirit song. This year Chris Tomlin whom is my absolute favorite will be there. I love all the others as well but Chris’s songs touch the deepest part of my soul. Thank you to every one of these amazing artist. Thank you all for spreading God’s message with the world.

