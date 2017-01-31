More
June 22, 2017 to June 24, 2017
6300 KINGS ISLAND DRIVE, KINGS ISLAND, OHIO 45034
Spirit Song at Kings Island – June 22, 23, 24
Artists:
- Thursday 6/22 = Skillet, Sidewalk Prophets, Mac Powell, Hollyn
- Friday 6/23 = Chris Tomlin, Crowder, Thousand Foot Krutch, We Are Messengers
- Saturday 6/24 = TobyMac, Rend Collective, Tedashi, Ryan Stevenson
- Emcee = Bone Hampton
I just love going to spirit song. This year Chris Tomlin whom is my absolute favorite will be there. I love all the others as well but Chris’s songs touch the deepest part of my soul. Thank you to every one of these amazing artist. Thank you all for spreading God’s message with the world.