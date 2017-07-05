river-rock-christian-music-festival

More Print

www.riverrockky.com/ Event Address 9517 Harrodsburg Road Wilmore, KY 40390

Join us for this two day concert event! Christian artists such as Jeremy Camp, Danny Gokey, Newsboys and more will all be out for this amazing festival! The River Rock Christian Musical Festival usually runs from 11am to 10pm each day with a full line up of artists. Onsite free parking is available.

Get more ticket information here: http://www.riverrockky.com/tickets/