river-rock-christian-music-festival

More
September 15, 2017 11:00 am
Event Address
9517 Harrodsburg Road Wilmore, KY 40390
Join us for this two day concert event! Christian artists such as Jeremy Camp, Danny Gokey, Newsboys and more will all be out for this amazing festival! The River Rock Christian Musical Festival usually runs from 11am to 10pm each day with a full line up of artists. Onsite free parking is available.
Get more ticket information here: http://www.riverrockky.com/tickets/
I would love to win the 4 pack of tickets to this event, even for just 1 of the days, to take my daughter’s. It was be an amazing experience for us.