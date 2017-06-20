More
Starts in 27 Days, 20 Hours
August 5, 2017
Event Address
1 Ark Encounter Dr Williamstown, KY 41097
Raging Waters Concert Series featuring Steven Curtis Chapman & JJ WEEKS Band.
Three special ticket types to choose from. Get access to just the concert, or upgrade to include ARK exhibit admission. VIP guests also get early access, dinner on site, and Q&A with Steven Curtis Chapman.
The Ark is open from 9:00am-5:00pm
The Steven Curtis Chapman Concert starts at 7:00pm
VIP guests may arrive early at 5:30pm
*$10 parking cost is required before exiting.
*Concert will be rain and shine. Due to limited VIP seating, outside camping chairs and blankets will be permitted. No outside food or coolers will be allowed.