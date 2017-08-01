Post-Game Faith Concert

More
September 4, 2017 1:10 pm
(513) 765-7600
GREAT AMERICAN BALL PARK Cincinnati, OH
Join the Reds for the annual Faith Day concert presented by Prasco on Monday, Sept. 4 featuring Crowder!
The Grammy Award-nominated artist will perform a LIVE concert from the field after the game ends. Prior to the concert, fans will be able to enjoy testimonials from Reds players on the video board.
All fans with tickets to the Reds vs. Brewers game can stay after the game for the concert. Tickets start as low as $12!
Awesome artist. Wish I could afford to get us tickets.