MisFits Tour with Brant and Sherri

Starts in 1 Month, 17 Days

January 6, 2018 7:30 pm

  • Event Address

    11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246

Join STAR 93.3 for the MisFits Tour, an incredible evening with Brant Hansen and Producer Sherri, with special musical guest Jason Gray! Sponsored by A Step Above Flooring!

Get Your Tickets Here

Saturday, January 6th, 2018 at 7:30 pm at Springdale Nazarene Church in Cincinnati.

(11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246)

This event is free! Join us for a fun evening of laughter, sketches, stand up comedy, audience participation, Jesus, accordions, and more!

Tickets are required, but FREE!
Would you like to help volunteer at the event?  Click HERE for details!

Comments 16

    We would LOVE to get two tickets to this event. We are big fans of Brant and Sherri and have looked forward to an opportunity to see them in person.
    So glad they are coming to Cincinnati!

    I’ve been looking forward to the 20th to get my tickets – no how do I go about that? There’s nothing clickable!?

