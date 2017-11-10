MisFits Tour with Brant and Sherri

More
Starts in 1 Month, 17 Days
January 6, 2018 7:30 pm
-
Event Address
11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246
Join STAR 93.3 for the MisFits Tour, an incredible evening with Brant Hansen and Producer Sherri, with special musical guest Jason Gray! Sponsored by A Step Above Flooring!
Saturday, January 6th, 2018 at 7:30 pm at Springdale Nazarene Church in Cincinnati.
(11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246)
This event is free! Join us for a fun evening of laughter, sketches, stand up comedy, audience participation, Jesus, accordions, and more!
Tickets are required, but FREE!
Would you like to help volunteer at the event? Click HERE for details!
How do I get tickets for the Jan. 6 Misfits Tour? I would like to get sixteen tickets.
Thank you
Author
Tickets are now available for purchase!
We would LOVE to get two tickets to this event. We are big fans of Brant and Sherri and have looked forward to an opportunity to see them in person.
So glad they are coming to Cincinnati!
Author
Tickets are now available for purchase!
How will they be available?! Thanks!!
Author
Tickets are now available for purchase!
Can I please get 4 tickets? Thank you so much! I’m so excited!
Author
Tickets are now available for purchase!
I don’t know they said they’d be a link pop up but I sure don’t see one.
Author
Tickets are now available for purchase! You may need to refresh this page to see the button. 😉
I’ve been looking forward to the 20th to get my tickets – no how do I go about that? There’s nothing clickable!?
Author
Please refresh the page http://mystar933.com/community-events/misfits-tour-brant-sherri/ and look for the orange button under the image banner.
Has anyone figured out how to get tickets? I can’t find a link anywhere.
Author
Please refresh the page http://mystar933.com/community-events/misfits-tour-brant-sherri/ and look for the orange button under the image banner.
Got them thank you!!
Author
You are welcome.