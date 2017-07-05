Dr. David Jeremiah – A Life Beyond Amazing Tour

More Print

Event Address 100 Broadway St, Cincinnati, OH 45203

Join Dr. David Jeremiah and friends for a FREE live event this fall. The mission of the tour is to bring the same strong practical Bible teaching, learning, equipping, and encouragement that viewers receive on television and radio to a live, up-close-and-personal audience.

Come and experience the power of worship with thousands of other believers through dynamic music and discover God’s perspective on living an amazing, fulfilled life.

These events are proven to be invaluable faith-refreshers for those who attend and we know you will be blessed. This is also a great chance for you to share your faith in your community. Invite your neighbors, friends, and family to one of those exciting events where they will hear the truth of the Gospel.

David and Donna Jeremiah look forward to seeing you!

When: September 12, 2017 at 7 pm.

Where: U.S. Bank Arena.

Ticket info: You can get tickets at the link provided! Remember to select the Cincinnati tour date. The event is free but you will still need a physical ticket to get in!