Freedom Night Of Worship

(859) 594-4487 www.florencefreedom.com/f… Event Address 7950 Freedom Way, Florence. KY 41042

Sunday, August 27 the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, will welcome national Christian recording artist Jordan Feliz as he headlines the 2017 Night of Worship at UC Health Stadium.

Night Of Worship is presented by STAR 93.3 and Budget Blinds of Northern Kentucky. The night will center around a baseball game, worship, charity, community and fellowship.

At 2:05pm the Florence Freedom will take on the Gateway Grizzlies, with the concert by Jordan Feliz following the game on the field. The Cornerstone Lillie Insurance concert stage will be located shortly behind second base.