fashionatthemadison.event… Event Address 700 Madison Avenue Covington, KY 41011

A Special Evening Planned with You in Mind:

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to walk down the infamous red carpet like a celebrity? Here is your chance! At Fashion at the Madison, every woman will be treated like a superstar.

Hosted by: Miss Ohio 2016-17 Alice Magoto

Keynote Speaker: Shari Braendel