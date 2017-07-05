More Print

859-442-2652 www.premierproductions.co… Email boxoffice@thebbtarena.com Event Address 500 Louie B Nunn Dr, Newport, KY 41099

Premier Productions and GRAMMY® nominated Newsboys announce the all new Big Church Night Out Tour. With nearly fifty shows across the U.S., each night will foster a time of worship, ministry, and unity. Joining the tour will also be Sidewalk Prophets, 7eventh Time Down, Derek Minor, Blanca, Adam Agee from Audio Adrenaline, illusionist Brock Gill, worship leader Jamison Strain, and Jeremy Willet.

“When families, friends, and neighbors take time out of their busy lives to come together and join as one in worship, that is the church,” says Newsboys Michael Tait. “That is the makings of one BIG night, and we could not be more thrilled to be a part of it.”

TICKET INFO:

Ticket Prices: Ultimate VIP Experience: $100.00

Ultimate VIP Experience includes all of the perks of the Premium Package PLUS a pre-show photo op w/ Newsboys & other Big Church Night Out artists, and a coupon for a discount at the Big Church Night Out merchandise table.

Premium Package: $45.00

Premium Package includes early entrance, best seats, a special tour laminate and a pre-show Q&A with the Newsboys & other Big Church Night Out artists.

Reserved: $25.00

Friends & Family 4-Pack: $20.00

Groups of 10+: $18.00 Call 855-484-1991 or support@premierproductions.com for more info

Plus 2 FREE tickets with a group of 10 or more!

(A $3 facility fee will be added to each ticket; additional fees will apply.)

Charge-by-Phone: 1-800-745-3000

Ticket Outlets: The Alice Sparks Box Office at BB&T Arena, located right inside the Main Lobby of BB&T Arena

Address: BB&T Arena, 500 Louie B Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, KY 41099

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 10:00am – 5:00pm. Hours are subject to change for event on-sales.

For Ticketing Questions: Email boxoffice@thebbtarena.com

For More Information: Call 859-442-2652 or email info@thebbtarena.com

Artists may vary by date.