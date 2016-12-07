Over the past few years, my family has started the tradition of eating/drinking certain snacks with certain Christmas movies. We simply can’t watch Polar Express without hot chocolate. We have ELF themed mugs, so we drink “The World’s Best Cup of Coffee” while hysterically laughing at Buddy. (milk for the kids, of course!) And now, introducing Christmas Chocolate Chip Buttercream Sandwich Cookies. I think these would pair beautifully with Home Alone 2. The cookie reference is a little obscure, but is there really a wrong time for a chocolate chip cookie? I think not. When I think of my favorite treat, a really good chocolate chip cookie is at the top of the list. While I normally prefer homemade, I think Tollhouse Ultimates Chocolate Chip Lovers Break and Bakes are a great alternative for a quick weeknight treat. I think it would work really well to use the mini cookies for a two-bite version.

Christmas Chocolate Chip Buttercream Sandwich Cookies

Bake cookies according to package or recipe directions. Let cool completely before sandwiching.

Place softened butter in a mixing bowl. Either with a hand mixer or with a spoon, stir butter to loosen a little, then add powdered sugar. Begin mixing until frosting begins to appear creamy, then add vanilla. Do not whip. You want this frosting to stay thick and creamy so it holds up to your big ole cookies! Beware of little elves that want to eat the frosting!

Place frosting into a piping bag with large round tip or spoon into a ziploc bag. If using ziploc, cut about a half an inch off the corner. You want a fairly large opening to get a nice thick line of frosting.

Pipe a swirl of frosting on the underside of a cookie and sandwich with another, top sides facing out. Press the cookies together enough to expose some frosting on the edges. Roll in sprinkles. Repeat until all your cookie sandwiches are finished!

I hope you and your family have fun making this Christmas treat, and that you make a new tradition this year!