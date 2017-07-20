Chad Mattson’s Story – UNSPOKEN

As Christians, it is so easy to go through the motions. It’s easy to check things off of your list: Bible study, church, worship music, volunteering- the list goes on and on. The issue with this “service-based faith” is that while we do all of these things, we still feel disconnected from God. In this blog, Chad Mattson from UNSPOKEN discusses the moment he realized that time spent with God was the most important thing in life.

Hang Out With God & Be Transformed

I grew up in a Christian home, went to church and got saved when I was twelve. I absolutely believed I was a sinner and that God, through Jesus Christ, was the answer. But somehow along the way, I got into doing my own thing. There’s a scripture that says,

“There’s a way that seems right to a man, but in the end it leads to death.” Proverbs 14:12

After tripping over my own feet throughout my childhood and into college, I finally got to the place where I couldn’t do it anymore. I said, “I can’t do this. I can’t win. I don’t know how to walk with God.” I knew my life was either headed towards death in the world or towards life in Jesus. The problem was I didn’t know how to connect those two. I didn’t know how to walk in that truth.

One day my brother brought me a card from a missionary. I picked up the phone and called the missionaries, asking “Can I come hang out with you? My life is a mess and I think I need this.” The missionary reached out to my pastor and my immediate thought was, “Oh no, you do not want to do that.” The pastor was gracious and straightforward saying, “God is working in this kid’s life, but he is a wreck right now”.

I went to the Dominican Republic and for the first time in my life, I started to read the Bible, pray, and really seek God. I had gone to church, youth camp and all of these other things in the past- expecting those things to empower me to live for God, but I had never truly hung out with God. I realized that this was a relational journey. Church, service, camps and music and all of these things are secondary to knowing God. There is no way you can come into the presence of God, seek His face and not be changed by His spirit.

We at UNSPOKEN have had the same goal from the beginning: Hang out with God and watch our lives be transformed.

