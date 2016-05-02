Our feel good story of the day comes from someone with a personal connection to me. A friend of mine from Texas woke up last Thursday morning to find her car missing from her driveway. Several other cars in her neighborhood had been vandalized and her’s had obviously been stolen.

She went to facebook to plead for friends to be on the lookout for her car.

The amazing story actually begins where it all ends…in the parking lot of a local church. She received a call from police at 2:00am Monday morning to tell her that her vehicle had been found!

Inside the car, a note of apology from the thieves. They found an envelope in the glove compartment and hand wrote a short note of apology and left it in the driver’s seat!