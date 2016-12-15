Candy Cane Chow Mix

First, pop popcorn. The method I use is a foolproof stovetop method. In a large saucepan or pot, melt 3 tablespoons of coconut oil on medium high heat. Place 3-4 popcorn kernels in oil. When they pop, remove pan from heat. This lets you know when the oil is at the right temperature. Spoon out popped kernels. Place the rest of the kernels in the oil and place lid on pot. Count to 30. This gets all the kernels to the right temperature, so they pop at the same time. This prevents you from ending up with half your popcorn burnt and half unpopped. Place pot back on heat. When the popping begins start shaking the pot gently back and forth on the burner to keep the kernels moving. When popping has slowed, remove lid gently as there will be quite a bit of steam escaping. Spoon into a bowl, being careful to remove any unpopped kernels.

To melt white chocolate, place in a heat safe bowl in the microwave for 1 minute. Mix well. If there are still unmelted chips, place back in microwave for 30 seconds and mix until completely melted.

In a large bowl, combine cereal, pretzels and popcorn. Pour in white chocolate and toss until well coated. Add in candy cane pieces and toss again. Place ¼ cup of powdered sugar in a large ziploc bag. Spoon half of the mixture into bag and shake until coated. Repeat with rest of powdered sugar and mixture. Spread out on cookie sheet for chocolate to set up, if necessary. If chocolate has already set after the shaking, pour the mixture back into the bowl and add the dark chocolate chips and the pecans. Taste mix. Add more candy cane if you’d like a more pronounced peppermint flavor. Store in a ziploc bag or airtight container. Enjoy!