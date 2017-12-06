Brant, Why Do You Think You Have Autism?

Everyone has at least one less-than-ideal circumstance in their life that is challenging to them- whether it is physical, emotional or spiritual. The question most people have is, “Why?”. Recently Brant Hansen was asked a similar question in regards to his autism and his response reminds us that even though we’re faced with challenges in life, that doesn’t mean we’ve done something wrong or that we’re being punished by God. We hope you find encouragement in this segment from The Brant Hansen Show.

“Do you think your autism is a consequence of the fallen world or something God created purposefully to make you better suited to be different to serve his purpose?” – Amanda

Brant Hansen’s Response:

I’m sure a lot of people have different opinions, I can only answer for myself. My answer to this question was, “I know this, I’m this way because God wanted to be glorified through it. I really don’t know beyond that, but I do know whatever I am is so He can be glorified.”

There’s a guy in the Bible who’s blind and they asked Jesus whose fault it was. Why is he blind? And Jesus said, “so that God can be glorified”, and He heals him.

John 9.1-7 NLT: As Jesus was walking along, he saw a man who had been blind from birth. “Rabbi,” his disciples asked him, “why was this man born blind? Was it because of his own sins or his parents’ sins?” “It was not because of his sins or his parents’ sins,” Jesus answered. “This happened so the power of God could be seen in him. We must quickly carry out the tasks assigned us by the one who sent us. The night is coming, and then no one can work. But while I am here in the world, I am the light of the world.” Then he spit on the ground, made mud with the saliva, and spread the mud over the blind man’s eyes. He told him, “Go wash yourself in the pool of Siloam”(Siloam means “sent”). So the man went and washed and came back seeing!

There are all sorts of different ways to see God glorified through our weakness, and weakness is a major theme of the New Testament of the Bible. How God uses it so His strength is made clear and I think it’s wonderful, I like it…I like being on the spectrum, I like being different. I don’t want to be normal…OK. So there…if you’re insulted by that, I’m sorry, but it’s true. I don’t even know if I’d classify it as a weakness, per se. My nystagmus- I have this neurological condition that makes my eyes move back and forth and stuff- that’s clearly a weakness to me, and I think it’s so God can be glorified.

I think nystagmus chased me into certain manners of being. Like being a reader instead of being somebody who was more social or something. But I don’t know about the autism thing. The autism thing to me, just like part of my personality, I think it’s good. Great question Amanda. 😉

