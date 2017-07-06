Being Spiritually Tuned

All relationships and friendships grow deeper and closer through spending time together. We love one another better after we take the time to learn more about each other. Why do we invest in everyone around us, yet neglect the most important relationship that we could possibly have? Our relationship with our heavenly Father. We grow when we spend time with Him, learning more about who He is and what He’s done for us. He loves us and desires our attention and devotion daily. In this blog, Brant Hansen talks about how crucial it is to tune our hearts to God.

Tuning Your Instrument – Brant Hansen

What if the instrument was out of tune in every song? Would it decrease your listening enjoyment? I would go ahead and say yes. Last night I was playing my guitar and I thought about this: Before you begin to play, you have to sit down and tune your instrument. I could hand my instrument to the best musician in the world, but it would still be out of tune. It’s not going to sound good. I realized that’s how I am sometimes spiritually. It’s like God’s the most amazing artist, and we are the instrument. He’s amazing, but He allows us to be out of tune if we choose to. As somebody who struggles to pray, I know this to be true in my life. Especially at the beginning of the day. If I am not spiritually tuned, everything else is just a bunch of noise.

God's the most amazing artist, and we are the instrument. – Brant Hansen Click To Tweet

Brant Hansen

THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW

Facebook: /branthansenpage

YouTube: /branthansen

Twitter: @branthansen

This blog post was inspired by The Brant Hansen Show, aired on STAR 93.3. You can listen to the audio segment below. Thank you for listening to STAR 93.3