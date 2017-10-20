New Song Release “Witness” by Jordan Feliz

We are so excited to bring you a NEW SONG from Jordan Feliz!!! “Witness” has just been released today, October 20th. We have the lyrics, along with a LIVE performance video for you to enjoy. Let us know what you think of Jordan’s new song in the comments below and share it with your friends on social media.

Story Behind “Witness” by Jordan Feliz

Life is full of seasons and every single day of life we deal with changes. We deal with tragedy, with stress, anxiety, with joy, happiness, and blessings. But as believers we have the amazing confidence that God is sovereign over all things, over all change over all seasons. The beauty is that His love, His mercy, and His grace covers everything. That’s what my song Witness is truly about. It’s about coming together as a church, coming together as a community and acknowledging the sovereignty of God together. Can I get a Witness?

