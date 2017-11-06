In this weeks Behind the Mic, we have a special gift just for you! Jason Gray shares Why Christmas Is Important to him and plays a NEW CHRISTMAS SONG, Baby Jesus, just for our STAR 93.3 listeners to enjoy and share. We hope you enjoy this wonderful gift from Jason.

Why Christmas Is Important to Jason Gray

Christmas has always been important to me- well, I imagine it’s important to everybody. But why? I think it’s because we experience something magical at Christmastime. There’s something about Christmas that has the power to awaken our childlike wonder. I think that’s very important because I believe God’s goal is to make us children again. That’s a theme that I explore in a lot of my Christmas songs. It makes me think of a quote I love by GK Chesterton. He wrote;

“Because children have abounding vitality, because they are in spirit fierce and free, therefore they want things repeated and unchanged. They always say, “Do it again”; and the grown-up person does it again until he is nearly dead. For grown-up people are not strong enough to exult in monotony. It is possible that God says every morning, “Do it again” to the sun; and every evening, “Do it again” to the moon. It may not be automatic necessity that makes all daisies alike; it may be that God makes every daisy separately but has never got tired of making them. It may be that He has the eternal appetite of infancy; for we have sinned and grown old and our Father is younger than we.”

I love that quote. I think there’s something about Christmas that has the power within it to make us all wake up to a sense of wonder and childlikeness. I believe that’s the way God designed it, and I think it’s His kindness that He made the world in a way so that we get to have Christmas at least once a year, where it keeps coming around and helps us to reconnect to childlikeness. I believe that the work that God wants to accomplish in our hearts is to make us children again. I hope that you encounter the Child who is able to make us all children again this Christmas.

Merry Christmas Everyone – Jason Gray

