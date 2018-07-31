What a Friend – Matt Maher

In this week’s Behind the Mic, Matt Maher shares the story behind his song What a Friend.

Story Behind What a Friend

Hey, this is Matt Maher with the story behind the song What A Friend. With this song, the story of the original hymn and what inspired it is powerful. What a Friend We Have in Jesus was written by an Irish man in Canada named Joseph Scriven. He was engaged twice, both times, his fiancé died. He became a missionary, helping physically handicapped and the destitute. He had taken a vow of poverty, and to comfort his mother who was ill. He wrote a poem, the lyrics to What a Friend We Have in Jesus.

I think it says a lot about a man who’s experienced so much suffering in his life that he could still have the faith to write lyrics and words declaring the friendship of Jesus. I think that’s real devotion, that’s real faith, and that’s also experiencing what real friendship is.

More than ever before, I think Christians need to remind people about the friendship of God. It never changes, it never wavers, and never falters. He remains faithful. God will not portray us, He’ll never forsake us, He’ll never leave us. That’s the heart behind this song. Experiencing the genuine, very constant, very consistent, friendship of Jesus.