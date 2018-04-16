Chris Tomlin has launched his own imprint record label, Bowyer & Bow, in partnership with Capitol Christian Music Group. Singer/songwriter (Good Good Father) Pat Barrett will be the first artist signed by Chris Tomlin’s label and in this Behind the Mic episode, Pat joins us at STAR 93.3, in Cincinnati, to share the story behind his first release The Way (New Horizon).

Story Behind “The Way (New Horizon)” by Pat Barrett

Hi Everybody, I’m so excited to meet you and be here at STAR 93.3 to share a little bit about the new song, The Way. I love singing this song because the chorus is so simple. It’s the words of Jesus! I believe You are the Way, the Truth and the Life. I remember hearing that verse when I was younger but singing it now…with three kids, a house, the responsibilities of life, and through the changes of life it has become a really centering verse for me. In this song, to sing in the verses; through every battle, through every blessing…when it’s hard, when it’s good, when it’s difficult, when it’s easy, regardless of the circumstance, remember to set our eyes on Jesus, the Way, the Truth, and the Life. I love singing that!

One thought that is so powerful for me, and I hope people take away from this song, is that regardless of the fear, the doubt and questions of life…when we hear those voices…remember we have a choice of who gets the mic. We have a choice of who takes the stand and who we give the primary attention/focus to. Those things may be there for a time but something happens to the influences of those voices when Jesus is at the highest place. That’s my prayer, that people would take that away from the song.I choose to give Jesus the mic! #DeclareIt #TheWay #TheTruth #TheLife Click To Tweet You may be going through a lot, you may have questions, you may have unanswered questions that may never be answered…but one thing is certain, He is the Way, He is the Truth, He is the Life. As we set the Lord before us, just like David said “I set the Lord before me. He’s at my right hand. I won’t be shaken.”, there’s an ability to not be shaken by those things, the way you used to be. I hope that’s an encouragement.

– Pat Barrett

Listen to “The Way (New Horizon)”

The Way (New Horizon) – Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Through every battle

Through every heartbreak

Through every circumstance

I believe

That You are my fortress

Oh, You are my portion

You are my hiding place, oh, I believe You are

[Chorus]

The way, the truth, the life

I believe You are

The way, the truth, the life, I believe

[Verse 2]

Through every blessing

Through every promise

Through every breath I take

I believe

That You are Provider

You are Protector

You are the One I love, oh, I believe You are

[Chorus]

The way, the truth, the life

I believe You are

The way, the truth, the life

I believe You are

Oh, You are

Oh, You are

[Bridge]

And it’s a new horizon and I’m set on You

And You meet me here today, with mercies that are new

All my fears and doubts, they can all come too

Because they can’t stay long when I’m here with You

It’s a new horizon and I’m set on You

And You meet me here today with mercies that are new

All my fears and doubts, they can all come too

Because they can’t stay long when I believe You are

[Chorus]

The way, the truth, the life

I believe You are

The way, the truth, the life

I believe You are

[Bridge]

It’s a new horizon and I’m set on You

And You meet me here today, with mercies that are new

And all my fears and doubts, they can all come too

Because they can’t stay long when I’m here with You