Resurrection Power by Chris Tomlin

In this week’s Behind the Mic, Chris Tomlin shares the story behind his new song “Resurrection Power“. It’s a great song for Easter and an amazing song for us personally. It helps remind us of what really is true. We hope you find Chris Tomlin’s song Resurrection Power encouraging, empowering and comforting. Thank you for listening to STAR 93.3.

Story Behind Resurrection Power

This is the first single off my new record, Resurrection Power, and I’m really excited for people to hear it, and for it to fill up the churches. When I first heard the song I was really taken by the chorus and how brilliant the melody and lyrics are and how it’s so singable. But what it’s really saying, behind the song, is what’s so powerful and what makes the song even greater.

Most of us don’t wake up every day thinking, wow I have resurrection power in my life. If you’re like me, sometimes you don’t even think about it for maybe days or weeks. But that’s what is true, and I hope when people hear this song that it reminds people that every day of their life they have the power of God and that the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ is inside of them.

Paul in the New Testament said, if the resurrection is not true then we’re all fools and most to be pitied. That’s what he said, but it is true. That’s the hope we sing about. That’s the reason there is a story to tell. That’s the reason there is hope to sing about. That is why we have church every Sunday. That is why we have hope and joy in our lives. Being brought from death to life. The old is gone, the new has come. That is what this song “Resurrection Power” is about. I hope when people sing this, when they hear this, that they realize, wow that is so true in my life.

Inside of me is a resurrection power of God. – Chris Tomlin Click To Tweet

Listen to Resurrection Power

“Resurrection Power” Lyrics by Chris Tomlin

You called me from the grave by name

You called me out of all my shame

I see the old has passed away

The new has come

Chorus

Now I have resurrection power

Living on the inside Jesus

You have given us freedom

No longer bound by sin and darkness

Living in the light of Your goodness

You have given us freedom

I’m dressed in Your royalty

Your holy spirit lives in me

I see my past has been redeemed

The new has come

(Repeat Chorus)

Bridge

Freedom

You have given us freedom

You have given us freedom

My chains are gone

Freedom

You have given us freedom

You have given us freedom

Hallelujah

(Repeat Bridge)

(Repeat Chorus 2)

I have resurrection power

Living on the inside

Living on the inside

No longer bound by sin and darkness

You have given us freedom

You have given us freedom