Jordan Feliz Interview at Winter Jam

We hope everyone had a BLAST at Winter Jam in Cincinnati! Julie and Brian went backstage, before the event, to ask Jordan some of your questions.

Jordan Feliz Responds to Listener Questions

Brian Curee: Here’s a question from Doney on Facebook.

What’s your life verse?

Jordan Feliz: It’s Ephesians 1.18, a prayer from Paul. He says. I pray that the eyes of your heart the very center and core of your being may be enlightened flooded with light by the Holy Spirit so that you will know and cherish the hope the divine guarantee and confident expectation to which he has called you that your future is wrapped up in the riches of his glorious inheritance and the Saints of God’s people.

Julie Pierce: Winter wants to know do you have any advice for teenagers?

What’s your best advice for teenagers?

Jordan Feliz: My advice to teenagers is to surround yourself in great community. For me, one of my biggest things was the people that were around me as I grew up. Those are the people that influenced me the most, outside of our families, and honestly those people are still my best friends today. They have encouraged me and kept me on the path since day one.

