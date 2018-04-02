In this week’s Behind the Mic, TobyMac shares the story behind his song I Just Need You. It has become the norm to search for happiness within the world but at some point, those things tend to fail us. We hope you find hope in the story behind TobyMac’s song, I Just Need You.

I Just Need You by TobyMac

I don’t know how it happens but somehow or another the world tricks us into thinking it’s going to satisfy us. And it happens to me over and over and over again. The very things I look to, that I think will satisfy me, fail me. How can I wake up with a house full of beautiful kids, but still wake up heavy hearted, wake up feeling lonely. I think it’s because I’m counting on things that will never satisfy me. I think it’s easy to look to those things to fulfill us. Even as far as a husband and wife relationship. When we start looking to that to fulfill us, sooner or later it will let us down. Human love falls short of God’s love.

That’s why this song I just cry out, I Just Need You. When you move into the spiritual realm of it all, I’ve always thought of the Psalm 23.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. (Psalm 23)

The first time I saw that verse through the eyes of a spiritual fight and not a physical fight, that birthed the song I Just Need You. I hope it moves you the way it moved me.

– TobyMac