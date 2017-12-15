If you’ve been listening to STAR 93.3 you’ve probably heard MercyMe’s song I Can Only Image. Well, did you know that they’re bringing out a movie based on the song! It’s about Bart’s journey and how the song, I Can Only Imagine, came to be. Get ready to get emotional…MercyMe’s guitarist, Mike Scheuchzer is going to share a little about the story in this Behind the Mic. The song was written by Bart and many of us know it had to do with Bart losing his dad…But, there’s so much more to this story! Some of you might be bawling your eyes out after you hear the full story, but it’s worth it. We hope you find this story encouraging and check out the movie trailer above for I Can Only Imagine, the movie, coming Spring 2018, with J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll, Trace Adkins, Priscilla C. Shirer, Cloris Leachman, and Dennis Quaid.

Story Behind “I Can Only Image” – Mike Scheuchzer

I Can Only Imagine is a career song for us and not just musically anymore. It has taken on new life and it’s been amazing! You can see it on people’s faces…they start crying, start hugging one another. You can’t tell if it’s a lost loved one, a sickness or someone dealing with something. That song has meant so much to millions of people and it’s predominantly a story about a relationship with a father and his son.

“I can only imagine. What my eyes will see.”

Bart’s dad was horribly abusive. Physically, when Bart was younger and it became more emotional when he was older. When Bart was a freshman in high school, his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He had about five years to live and in that five years, he gave his life to Christ. He realized the monster he had become and it completely changed him. Bart said, “he went from being the man I was scared I was going to grow up and be like, to becoming my best friend. Someone I hoped I could be like.”

That’s where the song came from. I know the story has been told a million times, were the redemptive hope of Christ.

– Mike Scheuchzer

