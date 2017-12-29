The Best Question During Life Challenges

In this week’s Behind the Mic, Micah Tyler shares some life struggles he’s been facing. Things like family illnesses, disasters, and doubt. Our first response is usually to ask Jesus to change the circumstances, but what should we do if that doesn’t happen? Micah wants to share what the Lord has been teaching him, and we hope you find it encouraging and uplifting.

Old Song, New Teaching – Micah Tyler

“I wrote the song Different a few years ago, but I feel like the Lord is teaching it to me in a whole new way right now. A few months ago we found out that my grandmother has blood cancer. As hard as it has been to watch her lose her hair as she takes her treatments, her faith has remained intact. A few weeks later Hurricane Harvey came to my hometown and in two days poured 44 inches of rain on my house. We’re now in the process of replacing flooring and re-leveling our foundation and we keep waiting for things to get back to normal. Then just a few weeks ago we found out that my little brother has stage four colon cancer. After the shock and the tears, my family is preparing to fight by his side as he gets ready to start chemo. In the midst of all this the prayer that I kept saying was ‘Jesus, can you just change these things? Can you stop the cancer? Can you stop the storms?’…But He’s chosen not to stop these things just yet. I’m finding out that sometimes the best question is not ‘Jesus, can you change these things around me?’ but instead ‘God, can you change me so that I can handle the things that You’re walking me through?’ So I keep singing, praying and believing the words of this song, Different, because I know that He is changing me. And that is making all the difference.”

– Micah Tyler

Different by Micah Tyler