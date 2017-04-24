Are You More Likely To Be Fearful?

Do you ever feel like you’re suffering the effects of information overload? I do. I’m always overthinking and overanalyzing everything, and it’s exhausting! What about you? The truth is, this can affect our relationship with God. On that note, here’s some encouragement from author Andy Andrews.

The Difference between Wisdom & Knowledge

I believe that information can be a great thing. Information used in the proper way, and in the proper context, is wisdom. However, there’s a big difference between wisdom and knowledge, and sometimes people don’t discern that difference. For example; You can teach any 12 years old to drive a car because they have the mental capacity and the physical ability to do it. But, you’re not going to teach them to drive a car, then toss them the keys, and say, “Have a great weekend!” They don’t yet have the wisdom to apply that knowledge in a consistent manner, or in the proper way.

Understanding Fear

It’s important that people understand what fear actually is and who it affects the most. I used to be paralyzed by fear, but once I understood what fear is, where it comes from, and who it affects most, I had a much easier time warding off fear in my own life.

First, understand that fear does not come from God. There is nowhere in the Bible that says fear is from God. Second, I’ve noticed that fear generally attacks smart people. The smarter the person, the more likely they are to be baffled or paralyzed by fear, and I’ll tell you why. It’s because of what fear is, which is nothing but a misuse of the creative imagination God has placed in us. The smarter you are, the more creative you are, the more likely you are to measure the odds and think about what could happen because of what has happened.

I’m not trying to be funny, but people who don’t tend to think things through, are not affected by fear as much. Have you seen the videos, on YouTube and television, where people are jumping off cliffs and doing crazy things? You know they’re not scared of anything, and there’s probably a reason. But highly intelligent and creative people are sometimes paralyzed by fear.

I think that if you know what fear is, you’ll be able to think, “Okay…This is just a misuse of my creative imagination. I’m a creative person, and I’m going outside the box here. God has just placed something great in me and I am misusing it. So, I need to direct my thoughts back to God’s thinking.

Julie Pierce

Facebook: /julie.duncan.pierce

This blog post was inspired by Keep the Faith with Julie Pierce, aired on STAR 93.3. You can listen to the audio segment below. Thank you for listening to STAR 93.3

Program Schedule

Do you know someone who struggles with fear? Share this post with them and together let’s help them understand what fear is, where it comes from and who it most likely affects.